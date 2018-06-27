Cop among two killed in separate incidents

A police constable (PC) and a woman were murdered in two separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday. Moreover, a police constable was shot at in an encounter reported in Buffer Zone area.

Station House Officer (SHO) Falak Sher said that the body of Police Constable Zahid Hussain Bhatti, 30, was found on Tuesday afternoon at a house in the Mehmoodabad police remit.

After completing the legal formalities, police took the body of the constable to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a postmortem. During the initial investigation, they detained a brother of the deceased after he made some dubious statements.

SHO Falak Sher said they had also found a 30- bore pistol from the spot, which was not licensed as the cop had not been provided with the license as yet.

He added that it would be too early to confirm that it was a suicide or murder as they were waiting for the postmortem report which would confirm the cause of death. The slain cop was posted at the Shaheen Force of Clifton Division, District South Police.

A case has been reported and investigations are underway. In a separate case, Misbah Riaz, a mother of four, was murdered in her house on Tuesday afternoon in Korangi Industrial Area police remit.

SHO Khalid Abbasi of KIA Police Station said that they received information through Madadgar 15 and a police party rushed to the house where they were informed that Misbah has committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The police started their investigation and found no traces of suicide at the scene. They after completing the legal formalities carried the body to the JPMC for a postmortem where during a medical examination doctors confirmed that it was not a suicide but the woman was in fact strangulated to death.

The police arrested the deceased’s husband Siraj Gul and his father Miraj Gul. While another accused, Bilal, brother of Siraj, had managed to escape from the spot. SHO Abbasi said the three had murdered Misbah over domestic disputes, adding that the woman was the mother of four children — two daughters and two sons. An FIR has been lodged on a complaint of Farzand Ali, a relative of deceased.