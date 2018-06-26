Tue June 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Man killed, son hurt in accident

ARIFWALA: A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in an accident near Dillo Wala Canal Bridge on Monday. Muhammad Asghar and his son Mohsin were on their way when their car was hit by a truck, As a result, Asghar died on the spot while his son Mohsin sustained injuries. Later, funeral of Muhammad Asghar was offered at the Municipal Committee Ground in which ex-MNA Rana Zahid Hussain Khan and ex-MPA Dr Farrukh Javed also participated.

