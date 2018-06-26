RO’s decision overturned: Imran allowed to contest from Mianwali

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Monday allowed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to contest election from NA-95, Mianwali, after overturning the returning officer’s decision of rejecting of his nomination papers.

As hearing commenced, Babar Awan, the counsel of Imran, argued that his client had mentioned complete details of his assets and properties in his nomination papers. He said the returning officer (RO) rejected his nomination papers purely on technical grounds that he did not submit an affidavit along with his papers.

The counsel said RO’s decision was against the established facts. He pleaded the court to set aside the decision of the returning officer and allow his client to contest election from the said constituency.

On other hand, Jahandar Khan, who had challenged the papers of Imran, said the affidavit was not verified by the oath commissioner and every page of the nomination papers carried Imran’s different signatures. He alleged that Imran did not mention assets of his two sons.

ECP’s counsel Chaudhry Umar opposed the arguments of Imran’s counsel, saying the RO’s decision was based on facts. He pleaded the court to uphold the RO’s decision.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal comprising Justice Faisal Zaman Khan accepted the appeal and allowed him to contest election in NA-95, Mianwali.

Another tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh also dismissed the appeal filed by Pakistan Justice Party’s Mudassar Chaudhry against the acceptance of Imran’s nomination papers for NA-131 and upheld the RO’s decision, allowing Khan to contest election.

Meanwhile, the bench turned down appeal of PML-N’s candidate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq against the nomination papers of PTI candidate Aleem Khan for NA-129.