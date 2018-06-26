After election victory Erdogan’s net worth revealed

ISTANBUL: Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s net worth has accumulated to approximately $58 million (£44m) and is the richest Turkish politician according to Top Richest.

Erdogan was also listed as the 48th most powerful person on the 2018 Forbes list.However, this figure seems a little high for someone who just earns $58,000 (£44,000) a year, as reported by German newspaper Bild.

The article then went on to cite data published by Turkish opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet which stated that all members of the Erdogan family appear to be in business.Bild also revealed that Erdgogan’s son Ahmet’s net worth amounted to around $80 million (£60m) and made claims that he may be supported by the Turkish government.

Erdogan’s other son Bilal, who frequently garners media attention for alleged criminal activity, now lives in Italy after being embroiled in a political corruption scandal.The Turkish President also has one of the most lavish official residences in the world, the Ak Saray, otherwise known as the White Palace, which has a whopping 1,100 rooms, 250 of which are for the sole use of the Erdogan family.

Thought to be 30 times the size of the White House and believed to be the largest palace built anywhere in the world for more than 100 years, a reported £7 million was spent on carpets and another £5 million on 400 10ft high double doors.

The silk wallpaper is thought to have cost £2,000 a roll and one drinking glass in the household is worth £250. Due to the numerous spas, swimming pools, bathrooms and steam rooms, the heating bill is thought to run up to £500,000 every winter. The entire home is thought to have cost £500 million to construct.—