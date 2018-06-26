Leisure Leagues National Football Championship from June 28

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues National Seven-a-side Football Championship, featuring eight teams from across Pakistan, will be held from June 28 to 30 here at Baloch Mujahid Stadium.

The eight teams have earned places in the national finals after winning different tournaments and Leisure Leagues seasons after tough competitions.Sharof Football Club qualified from Quetta; Shaheed Football Club qualified after winning in Leisure Leagues event in Qila Saif Ullah; Red Devils made it to the finals from Islamabad; ICAW from Lahore, Shinwari FC from Peshawar; Shaikhi Seven FC from Mardan; and FC Thunderbolt from Hyderabad. Karachi’s Khyber Muslim will also be seen in action in the high-voltage two-day national finals.

“We are expecting some brilliant matches in the national championship since all the teams are coming in the tournament after winning Leisure Leagues events in their respective cities,” Leisure Leagues Chief Operating Officer Ishaq Shah said. He added that the national finals offer participating teams a ticket to Portugal, where Leisure Leagues World Cup will be held from October 5.