Football coaches association soon: Nasir

KARACHI: Former national football coach Nasir Ismail on Monday revealed that he was going to launch National Coaches Association in near future.

“I have convinced Pakistan’s coaches and will soon launch national coaches association to protect their rights,” Nasir told ‘The News’. He said that he was finalising documents and the association would be launched formally soon.

He said that after the Indian Super League (ISL), India had also formed a national coaches association and a professional players association.“It’s very important,” he said. “In the past our coaches have faced unceremonious removal from the national duty. There are various other problems of coaches and the national coaches association would help them resolve their issues,” Nasir said.

He said that they would also take Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on board.“I hope they will help us in our cause,” he was quick to add.He said the association would be part of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Congress.

He said he had contacted his friends in the Maldives and Nepal before going for forming such an association.He said the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) financially helps such associations.

He said the association would play a leading role in the appointment of coaches for national duty. He added that it would help coaches improve their coaching credentials. Last year former Pakistan captain Mohammad Essa attempted to launch a players association but he failed to give it a proper shape despite formally launching it here at the Karachi Press Club.