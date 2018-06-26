Sohail Warraich’s new book ‘The Party is Over’ published

LAHORE: Senior journalist and anchor Sohail Warraich’s new book “The Party is Over” has been published. It contains inside stories of the disqualification of former Prime Minister Sharif, predictions and analyses.

The 365-page book throws light on the role of Pakistan’s institutions and consists of predictions made in over 100 columns, most of which proved true and the rest are about to prove correct. The reader will come to know about startling stories of glory, fall, loyalty and disloyalty in politics. Besides, it provides details of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, illusions created for him and the shifting of his rule before his own eyes.

Columns like “Yahan Dev Rehta Tha,” “The Party is Over,” Gari Doodh Se Nahi Chalti,” Pahar aur Cheunti,” Suno Munadi Suno,” Imran Ko Mat Roko,” Sara Kasur Maryam Ka Hae,” and Uf Yeh Khauf” have added to the literary and historical value of the book.

Sohail Warraich has already written six books like “Qatil Kaun,” “Ghaddar Kaun,” Gernailun Ki Siasat,” Adalia Ke Uroojo Ki Kahani,” Mazhabi Siasat Ke Tazadat,” and “Chotay Soobay Punjab Se Naraz Keun.” His books have also been translated into Sindhi, Hindi and English.