PTI faces split in Hafizabad as three-time parliamentarian ignored

LAHORE: The PTI is likely to face massive split in its vote bank on one National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats of Hafizabad, where it has ignored a three-time parliamentarian Liaqat Abbas Bhatti.

From NA-87, the only seat of Hafizabad, the PTI has awarded ticket to Shaukat Bhatti, son of former MNA Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and former MPA of 2002 who is also the general secretary of PTI Central Punjab chapter headed by Abdul Aleem Khan.

The district of Hafizabad which is a part of Gujranwala Division comprises one NA and three provincial assembly seats in the form of NA-87, PP-69, PP-70 and PP-71.

On all the four seats, sources stated that Shaukat Bhatti, the senior office-bearer of the PTI Punjab has been successful in getting the tickets for his group; Mamoon Jaffer (PP-69), former MPA Fiaz Awan (PP-70) and Ansar Jehangir (PP-71).

The entire group of Liaqat Abbas Bhatti, including himself and a former MPA of 2013, Syed Shoaib Shah, both of whom emerged winners as independent candidates from NA and PP seats have been denied tickets, thus causing resentment in a major group of district that was siding with the PTI.

This is noteworthy that Shaukat Bhatti, the current ticket- holder of the PTI from NA-87, was elected MPA in 2002 on the PML-Q ticket but suffered defeat at the hands of Ch Asadullah in 2008 and Asad was also the winner in 2013 election on the PML-N ticket and joined the PTI a few months ago. Like Liaqat Abbas Bhatti, Ch Asadullah has also been denied ticket and the PTI had fielded Mamoon Tarar, a former local bodies’ candidate from PP-69.

From PP-70, Fiaz Awan, former MPA has been awarded ticket. The PML-N has fielded Saira Afzal Tarar, former federal minister and with split in the ranks of the PTI whose three major groups led by Liaqat Abbas Bhatti, Shoaib Shah and Asadullah has been ignored, the PML-N could benefit from the situation.

At present all the rural and urban sides of the district fall in one NA constituency, where division in the PTI could cost the party high.

Liaqat Abbas Bhatti, in 2002 won from NA-103, Hafizabad-II when as the PML-Q candidate he was elected while bagging 67626 votes against Sarfraz Bhatti, an independent candidate who stood second with around 42,000 votes.

In 2008 general elections, Liaqat Bhatti was once again contesting on the PML-Q ticket whereas in 2013 polls, while the PML-N won with thumping majority in Punjab, Liaqat was one of the few candidates who emerged victorious in independent capacity. Even after the denial of ticket, the group of Liaqat Bhatti is still in the run.

When contacted, Liaqat Bhatti confirmed that he would contest the poll at any cost. He alleged that PTI Central Punjab chapter didn’t even extend invitation to him in the meeting of parliamentary board set up for interviewing the applicants. This scribe tried to contact Aleem Khan but in vain.