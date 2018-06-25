Suspect arrested on child sexual assault charges

PESHAWAR: The local police have arrested a man on charges of assaulting a child. The police said suspect Ziaullah was arrested for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old child in Adezai. The father of the victim had lodged a report at the Matani Police Station on June 19. He had accused the suspect of sexually assaulting his son.

Meanwhile, police denied any kind of torture on the body of a young girl who was found dead in Tehkal, the other day. Fatima, a young girl from the Qafila Road in Tehkal, had gone missing from her house. She was later found dead near her street.

There were reports on the social media that she had been assaulted and later killed. The police, however, said the postmortem report of the body had been carried out which negated torture or sexual assault. The officials said the final medical reports would be received in few days to know the exact cause of the death.