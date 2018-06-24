Late Kroos winner against Sweden keeps Germany alive

SOCHI/ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: A dramatic stoppage-time goal from Toni Kroos gave holders Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

Kroos curled in a superb strike from an indirect free kick to grab the three points for the four-times world champions who are now level with Sweden in Group F on three points and behind Mexico who have six.

Sweden took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ola Toivonen finished confidently after Germany´s Toni Kroos gave the ball away in midfield.

Marco Reus equalised in the 48th minute, meeting a low cross from Timo Werner, and despite having Jerome Boateng sent off in the 82nd minute, Germany found their winner from Kroos.

In Rostov-On-Don, Mexico built on the momentum from their stunning victory over world champions Germany by overpowering South Korea 2-1 on Saturday to take a giant step towards the World Cup last 16.Carlos Vela put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 26th minute at Rostov Arena, which had been taken over by Mexico´s sea of fanatical supporters.

All-time top scorer Javier Hernandez sealed victory in the second half, finishing off an unstoppable move from breakout player Hirving Lozano.

It was Hernandez´s 50th goal for his country and his fourth strike at a World Cup, taking him level with Luis Hernandez as Mexico´s leading scorer in soccer´s global showpiece tournament.

Korea´s talismanic forward Son Heung-min struck a scorching consolation goal in stoppage time from outside the area.

Mexico will clinch their place in the next round if Germany fail to beat Sweden in the other Group F game later on Saturday.

The hapless Koreans, who have no points after two matches and have only won one of their last 11 World Cup fixtures, will be eliminated if Sweden draw or win against Germany.

“We came to Russia with a lot of criticism but we´re working hard and have a lot of talent.

We have humility but we beat Germany and South Korea and now we have to play against Sweden and stay cool and calm,” goalscorer Hernandez said.