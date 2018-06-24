JUI-S to support PTI candidate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATTAGRAM: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader on Saturday announced to support PTI’s candidate in the upcoming general elections.
Speaking at a press conference at the PTI election office in Tarang area, JUI-S leader Maulana Qari Faqir Muhammad Hazarvi said that the PTI’s services for the Ulema were appreciable. “JUI-S would support the PTI candidate for the constituency PK-29 in the next general elections,” he said.
