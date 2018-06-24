Sun June 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

JUI-S to support PTI candidate

BATTAGRAM: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader on Saturday announced to support PTI’s candidate in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a press conference at the PTI election office in Tarang area, JUI-S leader Maulana Qari Faqir Muhammad Hazarvi said that the PTI’s services for the Ulema were appreciable. “JUI-S would support the PTI candidate for the constituency PK-29 in the next general elections,” he said.

