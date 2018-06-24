Ahmed, Bilal, Shaeel clinch tennis titles

LAHORE: Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 concluded here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Courts Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore with Ahmed Kamil, Bilal Asim, and Shaeel Tahir winning their age group titles.

In under-16 main category, Ahmed Kamil of Lahore won the title beating his own city fellow Fazian Fayyaz by 6-1, 6-4. Ahmed started first set very well and won by 6-1 and in 2nd set Faizan break Ahmed service on two occasions but could not won the set. Ahmed came back strongly when the score was 5-4 and won the set and the match.

In under 14 final, Bilal Asim beat Hassan Ali 4-2, 2-4, 5-3 and won the title in a very well contested final match. In under-14 doubles Shaeel Tahir & Ehtesham Arif beat Haider Ali Rizwan & Hamza Jawad 6-3, 6-2 and won the final.

In Under 12 final, Shaeel Tahir beat Bilal Asim 8-6 and won the title. In under 10 final Asad Zaman beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-5 for the title.

In the concluding ceremony chief guest Chairmen Rafum Group Zahid Hussain distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and runners up.