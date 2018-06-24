SNGPL Men & Women Squash from tomorrow

LAHORE: SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Championship (Circuit 2) Men & Women will start at Punjab Squash Complex from June 25 to 30.

This is the first international squash event after two years, being sponsored by SNGPL. This US $ 10,000 prize money event will be inaugurated by MD SNGPL Amjad Latif. According to information provided by Secretary SNGPL sports cell. His department will organize this tournament on a very high note. All the arrangements are with thanks to PSA that has allowed them to hold this event here with the cooperation of Pakistan Squash Federation. This event provides opportunities to all Pakistani players to improve their international rankings, he added. A colorful opening ceremony will be followed by the matches and the final of this event will be held on June 30. All top Pakistani players will participate in this international event.