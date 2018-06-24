Lahore Race Club hosts six races today

LAHORE: Six races of Fantastic Plate have been scheduled to be held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

All the races of class seven in various divisions are of 900 metres run with the pundits’ belief would be won by Successful, Queen Esmeralda, Manu Jutt, Power of Dream, Bajwa Choice, Atlantic Prince respectively.

The first race of division 5 have 10 ponies in the run but Successful is favourite but a five years aged horsy Crazy Cat Lady may give it a tough time pr maybe take second place while a thoroughbred horse Killing Eyes may spring a surprise.

The division 3 second race with 12 participants have a thoroughbred horsy Queen Esmeralda is believed to be the best. With the recent performance in view the second place may go to a three years old equine Baa Wafa. However, a four years old equine Neeli The Malika may upset the favourite.

The third race of division 4 and 5 have four-year aged pony Manu Jutt as the favorite from a list of 15 contestants. The place may go to the same aged Gambler Boy with Sayban-e-Bhakkar may come up with a surprise.

The fourth race of division 4 with 13 participants have a thoroughbred Power of Dream as the best bet with eight years mare Stone Queen might take the second place. Their performance maybe put on check by Safdar Princess.

The fifth race in division 2 and 3 has the largest field of 18 and three years aged equine Bajwa Choice is believed to be the best from among the lot. Blue Max, a properly bred pony may take second place while Punjabi Style is expected for a surprise run.

The division 1 sixth race has four year old pony Atlantic Prince favourite from a field of 15 with second place maybe taken by Punjabi Munda. However, their toughest challenge would come from an experienced horsy Candle.

Races details:

First race: win Successful, place Crazy Cat Lady, fluke Killing Eyes

Other participants: London Queen, High Jacker, Leeza Princess, Fly To Finish, Rinkan Gulbahar, Palwasha, Neel Kanwal

Second race: win Queen Esmeralda, place Baa Wafa, fluke Neeli The Malika

Other participants: Ramak Queen, Babbu Prince, Meri Tasveer, Khudu, Selfie, Da Vinci, Dimple, Tiger Jet, Zil Prince

Third race: win Manu Jutt, place Gambler Boy, fluke Sayban-e-Bhakkar

Other participants: Supper Hero, Prince of Dubai, Uzair Prince, Kahkashan, Sonay Ki Chirya, Janab, Head Line, Almas Choice, Easy Money, Turab Prince, Dance of Life, Shafay Mari Jan

Fourth race: win Power of Dream, place Stone Queen, fluke Safdar Princess

Other participants: Aie Sawair, Neeli The Great, Mastan Queen, Chan Punjabi, Golra Pride, Lovey Dovey, Baa Murad, Chicky Boy, Desert Rain, Zobi The Great

Fifth race: win Bajwa Choice, place Blue Max, fluke Punjabi Style

Other participants: Butt The Great, Bright Life, Nice One, Gohar Prince, Ok Dear, Fancy Boy, Mari Sahiba, Bet of The Day, Petra, Johncena, Dil De Rani, Dil De Ruba, Punjabi Sultan, Jil Prince, Fair Love

Sixth race: win Atlantic Prince, place Punjabi Munda, fluke Candle

Other participants: Lovely One, Baab-e-The Rani, Cat’s Eye, Banjo, River Rose, Gondal Prince, Moon Soon, Baa Barkat, Sultan-e-Moazzam, Sayeen Jee, Abdullah Princess, Big Foot.