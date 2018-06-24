Sun June 24, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Manual arms licences can be computerised till Dec 31

The Sindh Home Department announced on Saturday that the deadline for revalidation and computerisation of manual arms licences issued by the provincial government has been extended until December 31.

A statement issued in this connection quoted the home secretary as saying that after the expiry of the latest deadline, all manual arms licences whose computerisation and revalidation is not carried out will be automatically cancelled.

All weapons with invalid manual licences will be confiscated by the government, while due legal action will be taken against holders of such weapons and licences.

The home secretary said that this is the last chance being provided by the government for revalidation and computerisation of manual arms licences, adding that there will be no further extension.

