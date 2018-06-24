Sindh beat Abbottabad in Shahlyla Baloch U16 Football

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh defeated Abbottabad Warriors 2-0 in their opener of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Championship at the Model Town Football Academy Ground in Lahore on Saturday.
The event will help the selectors pick players for the national team which will feature in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Championship later this summer.
