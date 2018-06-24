Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh beat Abbottabad in Shahlyla Baloch U16 Football

KARACHI: Sindh defeated Abbottabad Warriors 2-0 in their opener of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Championship at the Model Town Football Academy Ground in Lahore on Saturday.

x
Advertisement

The event will help the selectors pick players for the national team which will feature in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Championship later this summer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar