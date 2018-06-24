Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Follow trafic rules

Frequent traffic jams in Karachi cause unnecessary delays and fuel wastage. The situation is worsening at a fast basis because of which commuting is becoming a challenge for residents who, when out, remain stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic jam for hours. No one knows at what time they will reach the destination.

x
Advertisement

The leniency of the traffic police is also one of the primary causes for this menace. Many people who are guilty of traffic violation are not even fined. Recruiting more manpower is not an adequate solution to this problem, but management and optimum utilisation of current resources is.

Asad Jeelani ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar