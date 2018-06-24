Follow trafic rules

Frequent traffic jams in Karachi cause unnecessary delays and fuel wastage. The situation is worsening at a fast basis because of which commuting is becoming a challenge for residents who, when out, remain stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic jam for hours. No one knows at what time they will reach the destination.

The leniency of the traffic police is also one of the primary causes for this menace. Many people who are guilty of traffic violation are not even fined. Recruiting more manpower is not an adequate solution to this problem, but management and optimum utilisation of current resources is.

Asad Jeelani ( Karachi )