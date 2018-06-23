Eden Housing Scheme: PTI asks NAB to take action against ex-CJ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Friday called on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to take action against ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry and his family members with regards to the Eden Housing scheme, which deprived people of their hard-earned money.

In a letter to the NAB chairman, the PTI Information Secretary, Fawad Chaudhry, contended that the anti-graft body must take action against Iftikhar Chaudhry, his daughter, son and brother-in-law, concerning the scheme. “The Eden housing is a major scandal in Pakistan’s history,” he claimed. He alleged that Iftikhar Chaudhry and others had caused loss of billions rupees to the national exchequer and precious financial resources of widows, orphans and employees were looted.

Fawad pointed out that despite the Supreme Court’s clear orders, the NAB was not taking action against Iftikhar Chaudry and others. He said that why NAB was not prepared to initiate action against them to show that the law and the constitution applied to all without discrimination. He cautioned that the in-action on the part of NAB chairman and the anti-graft body would hurt its credibility and leave negative impact on NAB. He urged NAB chairman to immediately take notice of the matter.