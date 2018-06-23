Pak players advance in Malaysia Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Leading Pakistan players moved into the semifinals in different categories of Borneo Junior Squash Open Championship now under way in Malaysia.

Results of the quarterfinals: Under-15: Noor Zaman bt Ong Eugan (MAS) 11-5, 11-8, 12-10; M. Ammad bt Jefri Harith (MAS) 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6; M. Hamza beat Yunus Aiden (MAS) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3.

Under-17: Hammad Khan bt Jacob Paul (MAS) 11-1, ss11-6, 11-8; Khushal Riaz lost to Raghawan Shereman (IND) 11-4, 6-11, 8-11, 11-0, 12-14. Under-19: Zeeshan Zeb bt Dines Verma (MAS) 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.