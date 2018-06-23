Sat June 23, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

PHC seals 37 quack centres

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Friday sealed 37 quackery centres in three different cities. Out of the sealed centres, 19 were in Kasur, 12 in Lahore and six in Sheikhupura. The PHC teams were accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. They visited 160 centres and found 53 quacks have switched their professions. A spokesperson for PHC said the commission would continue the action against quacks across the province.

