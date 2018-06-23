Sat June 23, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

Islamabad record big win in Shahlyla Baloch U16 Football

KARACHI: Islamabad were off to a golden start when they bulldozed Young Rising Club 12-0 in their opening match of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Football Championship which began at the Model Town Football Academy Ground, Lahore, on Friday.

Group A: Islamabad, Diya Club, Young Rising Club

Group B: Sindh, Karachi United Club, Abbottabad Warriors Club Group C: Gilgit-Baltistan, Young Rising Stars Club Layyah, Model Town Academy Lahore

Group D: Punjab, Karachi Kickers Club, Karachi Women’s Club.

