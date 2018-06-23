Protest held against SPSC policies

SUKKUR: Candidates who applied for different positions announced by Sindh Public Service Commission, here on Friday protested against the policies set by the commission. Candidates carried out rally led by Ashfaq Soomro, Muhammed Asim and others. According to candidates, taking examination on different dates and introducing minus marks formula by SPSC is sheer injustice. They said that there was no mention of minus marks formula described by the SPSC in its advertisement, when they had applied, but SPSC on its website introduced such unfair formula. They said that such conditions only created complications and confusion among the students.