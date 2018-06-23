Six people killed in Sukkur firing incident

SUKKUR: Six people, including a father and a son, were killed and another one received injuries in firing on a car, near District Dadu, here on Friday. According to reports, some unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car bearing number plate, AMQ- 918, leaving five people dead on the spot, while the injured was later pronounced dead in the hospital. The deceased were identified as Arbab Lashari, Muhammad Mithal Lashari Hidayatullah Lashari, Mashooq and Badal Lashari, Shahid Lashari and Azam Birhamani, who was driving the car. All victims were the residents of village Manayoon near Bhan Saeedabad. After the incident, panic and fear was observed within the areas of Dadu, Bhan Saeedabad and Sehwan. SSP Dadu Tanveer Hussain Tunio and Sardar Sikandar Rahapoto, candidate for MNA, rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital. SSP Dadu Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that the armed man of the Mari clan were behind the killings and said that the killing was due to long enmity between both the clans over land dispute as well as on the matter of money. He said that the deceased were targeted on the basis of revenge because they had also killed the relatives of the persons involved in the attack earlier in 2015. The SSP said that the accused targeted the car of the victims when they were going back to their village Manahi of Bhan Saeedabad after attending the court hearing. He said that DSP and station house officer had been tasked to ensure the arrest of killers. The relatives of the deceased accused that armed men of Mir Hassan and Ali Hassan Mari were behind the attack on their people.