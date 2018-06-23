New commissioner assumes charge in Multan

MULTAN: Nadeem Irshad Kayani Friday assumed charge of his office as Commissioner of Multan division replacing Bilal Ahmad Butt. Mudassir Riaz Malik also took charge of his office as new deputy commissioner of Multan replacing Zahid Suhail. Former officers were transferred and the incumbents were given new assignments by caretaker provincial government in the wake of upcoming general elections. Both the officers reaffirmed their commitment to serve with dedication.