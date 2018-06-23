Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New commissioner assumes charge in Multan

MULTAN: Nadeem Irshad Kayani Friday assumed charge of his office as Commissioner of Multan division replacing Bilal Ahmad Butt. Mudassir Riaz Malik also took charge of his office as new deputy commissioner of Multan replacing Zahid Suhail. Former officers were transferred and the incumbents were given new assignments by caretaker provincial government in the wake of upcoming general elections. Both the officers reaffirmed their commitment to serve with dedication.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar