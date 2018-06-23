Five martyred in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: In Indian-held Kashmir, five people were martyred and dozens others including a woman were injured in the brutal actions of Indian troops in the Islamabad district on Friday.

The troops opened fire on a house during a cordon and search operation in the Srigufwara area of the district, critically injuring the owner of the house Muhammad Yousuf Rathar and his wife Hafeeza Begum. The injured were shifted to hospital. Rathar was declared dead on arrival while Hafeeza was shifted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for specialized treatment. The troops also martyred four youth and destroyed a house during the operation.

Earlier, an Indian policeman was killed and two troops were injured in an attack in the same area. Meanwhile, massive protests erupted in the area against the cordon and search operation and subsequent killings. The Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters triggering intense clashes between the demonstrators and the forces personnel. Dozens of people have sustained injuries during the clashes.

Sources at Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara and Primary Health Centre Srigufwara confirmed that a dozen injured civilians were brought for treatment at the twin facilities.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet services in Islamabad, Pulwama and Srinagar districts to prevent people from sharing information about the situation in Srigufwara.