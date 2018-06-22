PTCL gets ISO certifications

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has become the country’s first telecom operator to achieve two ISO certifications in parallel for its cloud services, a statement said on Thursday.

The International Standards Organisation (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) are the authorities for these standards. The ISO 27017 is a cloud security-specific standard, while ISO/IEC 27000 is a family of standards that helps organisations keep information assets secure.

PTCL Chief Technical Information Officer Saad Muzaffar Waraich said, “These international certifications clearly demonstrate PTCL’s recognition of the criticality of securing cloud-based solutions. Our customers trust us with their data, and these certifications ensure that proper controls are in place, not only to secure our platforms, but also our customers’ data.”

PTCL’s cloud offering allows customers to utilise the amount of computing resources as per their requirements on an OPEX model without having to invest in hardware themselves, he said.

Chief Digital Services Officer Adil Rashid said, “PTCL has set the standard in providing safe and secure solutions to our corporate customers with cloud services security. They can safely utilise our platforms knowing that all their confidential data is protected through multi-layer safety net as provided by international certifications ensuring highest levels of customer satisfaction.”

Recently, PTCL also announced Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) Level -I certification v3.2 for its Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)/ PTCL Smart Cloud offering, which assures maximum security compliance as per international standards.