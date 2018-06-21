Muntazir Baba remembered for literary services to Pashto

LANDIKOTAL: Speakers at a literary function on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late Pashto poet Khair-ur-Rahman aka Muntazir Baba and eulogized his services for the literature.

A number of writers, poets, fans and family members of the late poet and locals attended the event. It was arranged under the auspices of Khyber Pakhto Adabi Jirga at the main hall of the Government Degree College, Landikotal. Around 80 Pashto poets from Mardan, Dir, Malakand, Peshawar and other parts of Khyber district presented poetic tributes to the late Pashto poet. Writers also read out papers on the life and contributions of Muntazir Baba.

Haris Shinwari, a young member of the jirga, presented a few resolutions, including the establishment of Hamza Baba Chair at Landikotal College, publication of Muntazir Baba work by the government and restoration of Hamza Baba Cultural Complex for literary activities.

Speaking as a chief guest at the event, Pashto poet and writer Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai pointed out that poets and writers hailing from Khyber had rendered tremendous contribution to Pashto language and literature. He said Muntazir Baba was one among a galaxy of those noted literati led by Baba-i-Pashto Ghazal, Ameer Hamza Khan Shinwari who had created ‘Khyber School of thought’ with distinctive literary features.