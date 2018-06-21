10 dead in Kaghan accident

MANSEHRA: At least 10 people, including nine women were killed, and another five sustained critical injuries when a jeep fell into a deep ravine in Balla Schain area of Kaghan valley on Wednesday.

The passengers were on way back to native village in Paris after attending a marriage ceremony in Balakot, when the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle skidded off the road.

Locals rushed to the scene and retrieved the victims and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced 10 of them dead.

Medics at the hospital in Balakot told reporters that five of the seriously injured were referred to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra due to their critical condition.

Those who died in the accident were identified as Fatima, Said Noor, Mehranun Nisa, Shamila Bibi, Haya Bibi, Khanun Nisa, Sidra Bibi, Amina, Mehnaz and Mohammad Safeer. Balakot police started investigation after lodging the first information report to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.