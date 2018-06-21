Thu June 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Two killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: A speeding wagon crushed to death two motorcyclists in Kotkay area here.

The wagon, which was on its way to Balakot from Mansehra, hit the motorcycle, crushing to death Mohammad Osama and Murad Ali.

The bodies were handed over to respective families after doctors completed medico-legal formalities.

The Mansehra Police, after lodging first information report, started investigation to arrest the wagon driver who had managed to flee following the incident.

