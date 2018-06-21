PTI workers oppose award of three tickets to Asad Qaiser

SWABI: The ticket aspirants and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday opposed the award of three tickets to former speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser and asked the party leadership to review the decision.

The workers and local leaders, including Rangaiz Khan, who had contested 2013 election from the then PK-36, Swabi-VI and has now applied for PK-43 and NA-18 tickets, at a meeting here at Topi expressed concern over the allotment of three tickets to a single family.

A large number of party workers and activists attended the meeting. They were waving PTI flags and raising slogans of change and Naya (new) Pakistan.

The workers vowed to work with the determination against those who wanted to dominate the party and use the party platform for furthering own interests.

It may be mentioned that former speaker Asad Qaiser had announced to contest election from PK-44, Swabi-II and NA-18, Swabi-1, but now he wants to get a ticket for the PK-43, Swabi-1 as well.

Addressing the gathering, Rangaiz Khan said that he would have no other option but to contest the election as an independent candidate if three tickets were given to Asad Qaiser.

“Some elements within the PTI are bent upon destroying the party by pushing it to traditional and family politics but we will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs,” vowed Rangaiz who has remained district president of the party.

In fact, the decision to award three tickets to the former speaker would push us to the traditional politics, which is sternly opposed by our leaders, he said.

Daulat Khan, another candidate, who has applied for the PK-43 ticket, said they were genuine workers and supporters of PTI and deserved to be given tickets.

Sohail Khan Yousafzai, Tehsil Topi nazim, said bat is a symbol of change and they would emerge victorious once again in KP.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Asad Qaiser and parliamentary board members had met Imran Khan at his Islamabad residence.

They discussed the issue of the PK-43 ticket but failed to reach any conclusion.

Later it was decided that members of the parliamentary board would conduct a survey in the PK-43 constituency.

After the survey, the report would be presented to Imran Khan for a decision.