Tamil girl wins 55th Femina Miss India World 2018 title

MUMBAI: The 55th Femina Miss India World 2018 winner is Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu, while first runner-up is Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and second Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh, Times of India reported.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar crowned her successor Anukreethy at the star-studded grand finale on Tuesday night in Mumbai at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. Ninteen-year-old Anukreethy is a student of Chennai’s Loyola College, pursuing B.A. in French to become an interpreter. ..

Raised by a single mother, the just-crowned Miss India World 2018 wishes to become a supermodel as she loves facing the camera. Participants proved their aptitude by facing some of the tricky questions from the judges’ panel which was studded with some of the iconic personalities like actor Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and cricketer Irfan Pathan, along with Manushi

Manushi holds the crown of Miss World 2017 that she won last year, after Priyanka Chopra won in 2000. The event was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Bollywood was prominently present at the grand finale as Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire by shaking a leg on “Desi Girl”.