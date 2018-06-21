IGP requests CS to reshuffle top cops

LAHORE: In a move to reshuffle CCPO, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, SSPs and SPs ahead of general elections, Inspector General of Police Punjab has requested the chief secretary to surrender 18 officers of different rank and proposed transfers and postings of 33 Addl IGs and DIGs, 31 DPOs, 55 SSPs and SPs during interim setup.

The lists of the proposed officers have been forwarded to the authorities concerned. Sources said the proposals have been approved. However, the notification for the same is still awaited.

According to the letter No 54/Exec-111 to Chief Secretary (CS) forwarded on June 17, the IG has requested to surrender Hussain Asghar, CCPO Lahore Amin Wains, Addl IG Special Branch Faial Shahkar, Addl IG Operations Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan, RPO Gujranwala Riffat Mukhtar, Waqar Abbasi, RPO Sargodha Dr Akhtar Abbas, Israr Ahmad Khan, Kamran Yousaf Malik, Syed Ali Mohsin, DPO Gujrat Jehanzeb Nazir, SSP Admin Lahore Ayyaz Saleem, CTO Lahore Rai Ijaz Ahmad, DPO Sheikhupura Sarfraz Khan Virk, Zeeshan Raza and Addl. SP Mobiles Lahore Muhammad Faisal.

Meanwhile, the IG has forwarded a summary to the chief minister under letter No 17/Exec-III for the proposed transfer and posting of 33 Addl IGs and DIGs. According to the proposal, BA Nasir should be posted as CCPO Lahore, additional charge of the post of Addl IG Discipline and Inspection should be given to Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Tariq Masood Yasin as Addl. IG Welfare and Finance, Farooq Mazhar as Addl. IG Special Branch, Dr Inam Waheed with additional charge of Commandant PC Punjab, Zulfiqar Hameed as RPO Gujranwala, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev as RPO Rawalpindi, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as RPO Faisalabad, Malik Abubakar Khudabaksh as RPO Multan, Shahzad Akbar as DIG Operations Lahore, Syed Khurram Ali as DIG Investigations Lahore, DIG Investigation Sultan Ch as RPO Sargodha, Sohail Habib Tajik as RPO Sheikhupura, Shariq Kamal Sidiqui as RPO Sahiwal, Muhammad Umar Sheikh as RPO DG Khan, Capt (r) Faisal Rana as RPO Bahawalpur, Ahsan Abbas as CPO Rawalpindi, Moeen Masood as CPO Gujranwala, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan as CPO Faisalabad, Munir Masood Marth as CPO Multan, Bilal Sidique Kamyana as DIG R&D, Muhammad Idress as DIG Establishment-I, Muhammad Tariq Chohan as Commandant Police Training College Lahore, Waseem Ahmad Khan as DIG SPU, Sarfraz Ahmad Falki as DIG D&I, Waqas Nazir as DIG Logistics and Procurement, Shaukat Abbas as DIG Security Division Lahore, Sohail Akhtar as DIG VVIP Security Special Branch, Capt (r) Abdul Saeed Naveed as DIG Investigation Monitoring, Sahibzada Muhammad Shahzad Sultan as DIG Traffic Punjab, Imran Mahmood as DIG Investigation Monitoring Punjab, Imran Arshad as DIG training, Saad Akhtar Bharwana as DIG Crimes Analysis Investigation Branch.

Moreover, the IG has proposed the following transfers and postings of 31 DPOs and a summary has been forwarded to the chief minister for approval. According to the list, Hassan Asad Alvi as DPO Attock, Athar Waheed as DPO Jhelum, Adil Memon as DPO Chakwal, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak as DPO Sargodha, Husnain Haider as DPO Khushab, Khurram Shakoor as DPO Bhakkar, Syed Karar Hussain as DPO Mianwali, Shakir Hussain Dawar as DPO Jhang, Abadat Nisar as DPO Chiniot, Zulfiqar Ahmad as DPO TT Singh, Nasir Siayal as DPO Mandi Bahauddin, Saifullah Khan as DPO Hafizabad, Rommel Akram DPO Gujrat, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani DPO Sialkot, Kashif Aslam DPO Narowal, Sardar Ghias Gul DPO Sheikhupura, Ismailur Rehman DPO Nankanan Sahib, Muntazir Mehdi DPO Kasur, Ghulam Mubashar Maiken DPO Sahiwal, Rizwan Umar Gondal DPO Pakpattan, Zeeshan Asghar DPO Okara, Faisal Mukhtar DPO Khanewal, Ahmad Nasir Aziz Virk DPO Vehari, Usman Ijaz Bajwa DPO Lodhran, Waqas Hassan, DPO DG Khan, Rab Nawaz DPO Rajanpur, Faisal Shahzad DPO Muzafargarh, Zahid Nawaz DPO Layyah, Muhammad Iqbal DPO Bahawalpur, Dr Mustafa Tanveer DPO RY Khan and Capt ® Mustansir Feroz as DPO Bahawalnagar.

Yet in another letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the IG has sought permission for the transfer and posting of 55 officers of SSP and SP rank after the approval of competent authority. These officers would be posted in CTD, Special Branch, SPU, as AIG enquiries, as SSP Admin Lahore, PHP, as SSP Operations Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, as CTO Faisalabad and Multan, SSP Operations Lahore.

Asad Sarfraz Khan (on approval from election commission) will be posted as SSP Operations Lahore, Usman Akram Gondal as SSP Admin Lahore, Awais Ahmad as SSP Investigation Lahore, Flt Lt Imran Yaqoob as SSP Operations Rawalpindi, Amir Abdullah Niazi as SSP Operations Gujranwala, Ibrar Hussain as CTO Faisalabad.

Six SPs of Operations Wing of Lahore included Ali Waseem SP Model Town, Muhammad Afzal SP Civil Lines, Syed Ali SP Iqbal Town, Ahsan Saifullah SP City, Bilal Iftikhar SP Cantt, Muhammad Maaz Zafar SP Sadar while four out of total six SPs of Investigation Wing of Lahore included Muhammad Imran as SP Model Town, Bilal Zafar Sheikh as SP Iqbal Town, Naveed Irshad as SP City, Shahnawaz as SP Cantt.