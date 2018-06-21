Siraj sees no role of the corrupt in future

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the corrupt political leadership of the country did not seem to have any role in the future, and if the elections are fair and transparent, new faces would be in a majority in the assemblies.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s central leaders at Mansoora on Wednesday, he warned that if elections were not fair, free and transparent, the masses would lose confidence in the entire electoral system. Sirajul Haq said the system of proportionate representation was the best suited to the country because of its socio-political conditions but the big land lowners and wealthy people dominating the politics were afraid of that.

He said the need of the hour was to trust the collective wisdom of the masses and not to steal the public mandate. The masses, he said, did not want the plunderers to return to power with new faces and through new parties because they were responsible for the present mess in the country. He said the parties claiming public support had never respected the public mandate as their leaders forgot public problems after returning to the assemblies.

Sirajul Haq said that a strong democratic system was required to face globalisation and added that none of the parties except the MMA had democracy worth the name nor any party had the agenda of public service and national development.

He said the MMA had a clear mandate for national development and prosperity. He said the mega city of Karachi was not getting drinking water while the entire country was facing prolonged loadshedding. He said that in order to resolve the energy crisis and price hike, the masses would have to support the MMA instead of the failed parties and politicians. Sirajul Haq said that the solution to all socio-economic and political problems lay in the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa, and added that the foremost point on the MMA manifesto was the enforcement of the Shariah which was also the realisation of the objective of the creation of Pakistan.

baloch: MMA Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has vowed that after coming in power, MMA would bring down the prices of petroleum products, gas and electricity besides providing subsidy on food items.

Talking to journalists after his meeting with MMA Vice-President Pir Ejaz Hashmi on Wednesday, Liaqat Baloch said the MMA manifesto represented the public aspirations. He said the past governments ignored their election manifestos due to which the country was facing innumerable problems. He said the MMA would carry out a country wide mass contact campaign during which big public meetings would be held in all major cities from Peshawar to Karachi and Quetta. The central leaders of the MMA would address the meetings.

­­PML-Q: PML-Q candidate, Zeba Ehsan, from NA-131 has said PML-Q is the only party that can solve people’s problems. Talking to voters of NA-131 at a corner meeting in Khayaban-e-Iqbal Defence Kachi Abadi, she said PML-Q is the only party that has the agenda of farmers, labourers and the underprivileged on its priority. She said one can easily understand who performed better in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture in the province of Punjab.

PML-Q achieved more in five years than what was done by PML-N in ten Years. She alleged that Shahbaz Sharif embezzled billions of public money in Saaf Pani Project.

PTI leader: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that since the creation of Pakistan, this is the first time that any political party has shown such serious interest and willingness for the creation of a separate province comprising Southern Punjab.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Khusro Bakhtiar said that the end goal for a separate southern Punjab province was about to be achieved. “We will attain heavy mandate in the upcoming elections, and after that, by representing the will of the people of southern Punjab, we will fight with every hurdle and power that comes in our way just like we always did” said Khusro.

He said that being a member of the National Assembly, he provided electricity to dozens of villages. Road and other infrastructure was laid down on a massive level for the comfort of the people of his constituency, he added.

While talking about the financial condition of Pakistan, he said that Pakistan was facing its worst economic days and going through tremendous financial pressures. H said, "Our country faces critical financial issues like trade deficit, considerable lack in imports and an alarming decrease in foreign exchange reserves. Alongside these, our total payable loan has crossed the borderline of 91 billion dollar."

He said that because of the incompetence and shortsighted policies of the previous governments, Pakistan is facing grave threats of being included in the "black list“ by the European Union (EU) as well as “grey list” by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) . He said such problems needed immediate solution.

Khusro Bakhtiar was of the view that the present financial conditions were, in fact, a reply in itself to all the false claims of financial excellence in the last five years. The ever-growing trade deficit is devaluing rupee and increasing dollar rate with every passing day. The hike in dollar price will result in an overall increase in the country's foreign debt, and create more problems for Pakistan. Bakhtiar demanded that immediate action be taken by the caretaker government and a strategy formulated at the national level to deal with the financial issues. While talking to the journalists, he said it would utmost priority of the PTI government to tackle Pakistan’s financial problems with will and determination.