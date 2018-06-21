Rohit clears fitness test ahead of UK tour

NEW DELHI: Top batsman Rohit Sharma cleared a fitness test Wednesday and will join India’s tour of the United Kingdom, bringing relief to selectors after two others recently failed to pass muster.

Rohit, whose inclusion in the limited-overs squad was considered vital for any hope of Indian success, passed the ‘yo-yo’ running exercise introduced to ensure players were up to scratch.

All eyes were on Rohit as he proved his endurance against the clock after pace spearhead Mohammed Shami and batsman Ambati Rayudu failed the same test despite already being chosen for the India squad.

Players are supposed to take the yo-yo test before selection under rules introduced by India’s cricket board last year and a break in protocol for Shami has caused controversy.