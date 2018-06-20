NAB chief orders probe into illegal appointments in OGDCL

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday ordered inquiry on the complaint of the alleged corruption and illegal appointments in violation of merit in the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

Taking notice of corruption and illegal appointments in violation of merit and law, the NAB chairman has given a task to the Director General NAB Rawalpindi for conducting the complaint verification.

He also directed the DG NAB Rawalpindi to pinpoint the responsible who were alleged involved in corruption and illegal appointments so that the corrupt could be brought to the justice as per law.