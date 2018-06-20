Gilani, Qureshi, Hashmi’s papers accepted

MULTAN: The Multan District Election Commission completed scrutiny of nomination papers on Tuesday and accepted nominations of 358 candidates, including 102 for National Assembly and 256 for Punjab Assembly slots against six National Assembly and 13 Punjab Assembly slots.

Multan District Election Commissioner Shakil Ahmad said that the ECP accepted nomination papers of PTI vice-chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Malik Amir Dogar, Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan and Rana Qasim Noon.

NA-154 (Multan-I): Total 23 candidates submitted nominations and 21 nominations were accepted while two were rejected. The nominations of Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ali Haider Gilani and Shahzad Maqbool were accepted.

NA-155 (Multan-II): Twenty-six candidates submitted nomination papers. Of them, 26 were accepted and one was rejected. The nomination papers of Malik Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Sheikh Tariq Rashid, Liaqat Dogar, Malik Asif Rafiq Rajwana were accepted. NA-156 (Multan-III): Twenty-three candidates submitted nominations. Of them, 20 were accepted and three were rejected.

The nomination papers of Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Amir Saeed Ansari and Rana Shahidul Hassan were accepted.

NA-157 (Multan-IV): Ten candidates submitted nomination papers and all of them were accepted. The nominations of Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi, Ali Musa Gilani, Malik Abdul Ghafar Dogar were accepted.

NA-158 (Multan-V): Ten candidates submitted nominations from the constituency, two were rejected and eight were accepted. The nominations of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Ibrahim Khan, Syed Javed Ali Shah were accepted.

NA-159 (Multan-V): Eighteen candidates submitted nominations and all of them were accepted. The nominations of Rana Qasim Noon, Dewan Ashiq Bokhari, Mehdi Abbass Langah, Naghma Mushtaq Laang were accepted.

PP-211 (Multan-I): Twenty-nine candidates submitted nomination papers. Of them 26 were accepted and nine were rejected.

PP-212 (Multan-II): Thirty candidates submitted papers and of them 27 were accepted and three were rejected.

PP-213 (Multan-III): Thirty-nine candidates submitted nominations and of them 32 were accepted and seven were rejected.

PP-214 (Multan-IV): Twenty-four candidates submitted nomination papers. Of them, 22 were accepted while two were rejected.

PP-215 (Multan-V): Twenty submitted nominations and of them 19 were accepted and one was rejected.

PP-216 (Multan-VI): Of 32 nominations from, 26 were accepted and six were rejected.

PP-217 (Multan-VII): Of 25 nominations, 23 were accepted and two were rejected.

PP-218 (Multan-VIII): Of 16 nomination papers, 12 were accepted and four were rejected.

PP-219 (Multan-IX): Twenty-three candidates filed nominations. Of them, 17 were accepted and six were rejected.

PP-220 (Multan X): Seventeen candidates filed nominations and of them 15 were accepted and two were rejected.

PP-221 (Multan-XI): Eleven candidates submitted nomination papers and of them nine were accepted and two were rejected.

PP-222 (Multan-XII): Fourteen candidates submitted nominations and all were accepted.

PP-223 (Multan-XIII): Fourteen candidates filed nominations and all were accepted.