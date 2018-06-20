UAE extends visa for widows, divorcees residing in Emirates

DUBAI: The cabinet of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has adopted a decision to extend visa of the widowed or divorced women residing in the emirates from the death of the spouse or the date of the divorce.

The UAE government will also extend visa of their children for one year too from the death of their parents or separation of their guardians. It is a part of the latest legislative facilitations approved by the UAE cabinet.

The decision takes into consideration the humanitarian conditions of widows and divorcees and facilitates their stay in the country after the loss of the head of the family. According to the UAE official news agency WAM, the decision grants widows and divorced women and their children a one-year residence without the need for a sponsor.

It aims to give women the to resolve this issue as they believed that the peace has returned to their country after so many sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces, law enforcement agencies and common men of Pakistan.