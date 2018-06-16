Khuzdar accident leaves three dead, 10 injured

QUETTA: At least three person including brother and sister were killed while ten others were injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a car on National Highway near Chakako-Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on late Thursday night.

Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Habib Nasir told APP that a Karchi-bound passenger bus carrying commuters from Quetta was on its way when it hit a car which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, travelers of car, Abdul Wahab, his sister Sahira Bibi residing of Baghbana and Junaid Khan died on the spot after receiving serious injurieswhile ten passengers suffered wounds.

Soon after the incident, local administrations reached thesite and shifted the bodies and the injured nearby hospital where the injured victimstreatments were started.

The injured were identified as Noor Ahmed, Anil Kumar,darij, Sarwat Kumar, Nazir Ahmed, Amar, Atiqa, Raju, Saeeda and Khan Jan.

However, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Muhammad Qaisar Khan, Commandant Kalat Scouts Colonel Arshad Malik also reached the site after information.

Deputy Commissioner ordered the relative authorities to takeaction Against reckless driving of passenger coaches in order to ensure protection of commuters during traveling on National Highway. Levies force has registered a case.