Beggars swarm public places in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Beggars have swarmed the markets, bus-stands and streets to mint money from people as Eidul Fitr is just around the corner.

Beggars of all age groups, including women, children, young girls and elderly people are moving through the markets, from shop to shop, seeking alms from every customer and pedestrian.

Some habitual and experienced beggars have also brought along their minor children to cash in on the opportunity as they hope the people would definitely spare some money.

Many beggars mean more chances of high income on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Beggars can also be seen on every traffic signal. They rush and knock at the windshields of cars, asking the occupants to dole out some alms.

All of them have stories of own if one asks the reason for begging.

Wearing a brown colour burka and holding after the hand of her minor granddaughter, Khawla Bibi in Peshawar Saddar said she lived in a rented house near the toll plaza on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

She said that she had two sons and one of them was a drug addict and did not do anything to make a living.

“We could not pay the rent for several months and I had no option but to beg as I cannot do other work due to my old age,” she said.

The woman said she left home out of distress to collect some money to arrange for food for Iftar.

“The father of this girl is a drug addict and does nothing to support the family. We have no other source of income to make both ends meet,” she said while pointing to her granddaughter.

Another man, Abdul Aziz, a resident of Haji Camp bus terminal and sitting on a footpath in Saddar, said he has no male child and cannot do odd jobs as he is around 65 years old.

“I used to prepare kitchen utensils but cannot continue my profession after hurting my back in an accident,” he said.

He said that he had a daughter and no male child to look after the family.

Zahid Khan, who has come with his children to buy them new shoes and clothes, said that not all the beggars were habitual and some had genuine reasons. But he acknowledged that it was difficult to differentiate between a deserving person and a habitual beggar.

“The professional baggers have also brought along minor children so that people are moved and give them alms.

The government should take measures to discourage the practice and take action against professional beggars so that the deserving people get the needed financial assistance, said Zahid.

Fateh Khan, who was also busy shopping in the market, said the young girls were among the beggars and knocked on the windshield of the cars at the traffic signals to ask for money.

He said that previously the beggars would not do this but nowadays it had become a common practice.

“It causes embarrassment to one who has gone somewhere with his family when the baggers, particularly young girls, knock on the car windshield at signals and ask for money,” he added.