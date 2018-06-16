Food authority speeds up action against bakeries, restaurants

PESHAWAR: KP Food Authority in a special crackdown before Eid, imposed heavy fines and discarded bulk of adulterated food items in different operations carried out across the province.

According to the spokesperson, Attaullah Khan, about one million fine was imposed in a massive operation carried out against bakeries and beverages.

The team in Peshawar accelerated the operation against sweets, bakers and confectioners.

Giving the details, he added that 10 bakeries were sealed in Peshawar while 50,000 of fine imposed over non-compliance with food safety standards.

Similarly, the team in Mardan sealed a fake beverage factory and discarded five thousand litres of cold drinks.

The same team inspected 20 bakery outlets and sealed three bakeries on the Bank Road in Mardan.

The swat team also sustained the same pace of operations by inspecting sweets and confectionaries in all the three tehsils of swat. The team imposed a fine on these outlets for violating Food Safety Act 2014.

The team in Bannu visited substandard beverage factory at Kala Killay on the Dera Ismail Khan Road. It found misbranding and unhygienic conditions. The unit was sealed and equipment confiscated.

The same team visited ice cream unit at Roshan on the DI Khan Road. Low-grade food ingredients were found. The unit was sealed and fine imposed.

The team in Abbottabad imposed a fine of 200,000 over bakeries for violation of the food safety standards in various areas of the district.

The KP Food Authority team in DI Khan inspected bakeries, sweets and halwa shops. It sealed, imposed fine and issued improvement notice to various sweets and halwa outlets.

Besides this, 500kg of halwa and 350kg of Gulab Jaman and Russ Gullas were discarded on the spot.