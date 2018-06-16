Erdogan, Shahbaz exchange greetings

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

They discussed Pakistan-Turkish relations during a wide ranging telephone conversation. Erdogan especially inquired about PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, and asked that for conveying his good wishes to him. He also asked about health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. Erdogan lauded Pakistan’s support on Palestine issue at the UN. He also expressed good wishes for the stability of Pakistan. Separately, the PML-N President also exchanged Eid greetings with Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim.