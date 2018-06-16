Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Erdogan, Shahbaz exchange greetings

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

x
Advertisement

They discussed Pakistan-Turkish relations during a wide ranging telephone conversation. Erdogan especially inquired about PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, and asked that for conveying his good wishes to him. He also asked about health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. Erdogan lauded Pakistan’s support on Palestine issue at the UN. He also expressed good wishes for the stability of Pakistan. Separately, the PML-N President also exchanged Eid greetings with Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar