PPP no more in electoral politics: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was using delaying tactics in getting the final verdict of his cases and lack of appearance from his counsel was part of his conspiracy to delay his conviction.

Talking to journalists on scrutiny of his nomination papers, he said Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris did not appear before the court in a bid to delay his conviction.

Qureshi said PTI had issued party tickets purely on merit and in-depth study of the candidates’ profiles for party tickets. He said each ticket was issued after thorough investigation.

He said masses had been largely disappointed by the PPP and the PML-N because they failed to deliver.

He said the PPP had been ousted from the election politics and the party had no role in electoral politics. The PTI had constituted a high-level team to review complaints of the party workers, he said.