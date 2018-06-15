Geo lady reporter attacked in Multan

MULTAN: Lady reporter of Geo channel Mehmoona Saeed received injuries when she was attacked by three unknown persons, including two women, in Multan Thursday.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Shah Rukan Alam Police Station where she went there to do some work. She lodged an application with the police about the incident. According to it, three persons including two women riding on a motorbike signalled her to stop her car and ordered her to come out. When she did not do so they attacked and damaged her car and broke its windscreen, while the glass pieces of it hit her face. However, she did not stop her car. The assailants chased her till the last Police launched investigation to nab the culprits.