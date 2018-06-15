Sewing machines, goats given to Bajaur residents

BAJAUR: The Pak Army distributed sewing machines and goats among the Salarzai residents and announced funds for the construction of a mosque and supply of clean drinking water here.

The distribution ceremony of sewing machines and goats was held in Chachagai and Laitai in Salarzai tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border area.

Sector Commander (North) Brigadier Amir Kiyani, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Amir Khattak, Commandant Bajaur Scouts Colonel Rehman Qadir, Wing Commander 172 Colonel Naveed and tribal elders and deserving people attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the gathering, the officials said the residents of Salarzai had rendered matchless sacrifices during the war on terror and now the time has come to help them restart a normal life after restoration of peace.

They said the distribution of sewing machines and goats among the deserving people of the area was aimed at helping the people to stand on their feet and earn livelihood for their families.

The officials also announced Rs0.5 million for the construction of a mosque and supply of potable water in the area.