Strive for such Pakistan where rule of law is supreme: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing participants of the National Security and War Course here at National Defence University (NDU) said that Pakistan was fully committed to peace both within and outside the region. Talking about internal challenges COAS said, "We have to strive for a Pakistan where rule of law is supreme and where we have the same attitude towards duties as we have towards rights.” The COAS address focused on external and internal challenges facing by the country. He congratulated participants of National Security and War on successful completion of the course. Talking about regional peace and development, COAS said that all stakeholders need to get out of conflict paradigm as only cooperative framework can unlock the true potentials of the region. For this, he said Pakistan has done its part in tackling the security challenges which seemed insurmountable a few years ago.

The COAS reiterated that a coordinated and committed national approach is effective response to all challenges. Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis regardless of beliefs or opinions, COAS remarked.

Talking about hybrid war COAS said that it is the national will which is targeted in such war and for effective counter and response to hybrid war there is a need that national issues having impact on national security like economy, education, water security and national integration etc must take precedence through relevant national institutions.