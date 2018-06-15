Ghana great to help run football after bribery scandal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ACCRA: Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele has been appointed to help run football in the country in the wake of a corruption scandal that saw the government dissolve sport’s governing body.
Pele, a three-time African footballer of the year who played most of his club football in Europe, was named in a five-member interim committee to manage sport. Other members include businessman Kofi Amoah and the president of the Ghana League Clubs Association Cudjoe Fianoo, according to a government statement on Wednesday. Another member is Osei Kofi, who played for Ghana in the 1960s and is now a church minister. The High Court of Ghana granted a request from attorney general Gloria Akuffo to suspend the Ghana Football Association and its officials.
