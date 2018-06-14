Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jr hockey team to leave for Canada on 16th

LAHORE: Pakistan Junior hockey team will leave for Canada on Saturday (June 16) to play five matches against Canada’s senior team.

x
Advertisement

The matches are scheduled to be held from 20th of this month till 2nd of next month. According to an official of Pakistan Hockey Federation, a training camp of the junior players was held in Karachi earlier this month to improve the physical fitness of players ahead of the matches against Canada.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar