Jr hockey team to leave for Canada on 16th

LAHORE: Pakistan Junior hockey team will leave for Canada on Saturday (June 16) to play five matches against Canada’s senior team.

The matches are scheduled to be held from 20th of this month till 2nd of next month. According to an official of Pakistan Hockey Federation, a training camp of the junior players was held in Karachi earlier this month to improve the physical fitness of players ahead of the matches against Canada.