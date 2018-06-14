Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A youth Wednesday committed suicide over domestic issues here at Qilla Didar Singh. Waqas, 28, swallowed poisonous pills after a brawl with his parents. He was being shifted to DHQ hospital when he breathed his last.
TWO DEAD: Two persons were killed and six injured during a collision between a bus and a truck here at Kamoke on Wednesday. Reportedly, the passenger bus was going to Lahore. When it reached near Kamoke, it collided with a truck. Two men died on the spot while six others, including women and children, sustained injuries.
GUJRANWALA: A youth Wednesday committed suicide over domestic issues here at Qilla Didar Singh. Waqas, 28, swallowed poisonous pills after a brawl with his parents. He was being shifted to DHQ hospital when he breathed his last.
TWO DEAD: Two persons were killed and six injured during a collision between a bus and a truck here at Kamoke on Wednesday. Reportedly, the passenger bus was going to Lahore. When it reached near Kamoke, it collided with a truck. Two men died on the spot while six others, including women and children, sustained injuries.
Comments