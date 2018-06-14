Thu June 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Commits suicide

GUJRANWALA: A youth Wednesday committed suicide over domestic issues here at Qilla Didar Singh. Waqas, 28, swallowed poisonous pills after a brawl with his parents. He was being shifted to DHQ hospital when he breathed his last.

TWO DEAD: Two persons were killed and six injured during a collision between a bus and a truck here at Kamoke on Wednesday. Reportedly, the passenger bus was going to Lahore. When it reached near Kamoke, it collided with a truck. Two men died on the spot while six others, including women and children, sustained injuries.

