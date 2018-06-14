8 killed, 23 injured in dumper-coach collision

SARGODHA: Eight people were killed while 23 others sustained multiple injuries when a dumper collided with a coach on Jhang Road near here Wednesday. Police said an overloaded coach (LXE-8585) was heading towards Multan from Mandi Bahauddin when a recklessly driven dumper coming from Jhang collided with it on Sargodha-Jhang Road, near Chak 91/NB bypass. As a result, eight people including Sajjad, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Bukhsh, Muhammad Imran, Faiz Ahmad, Ghulam Rasool, Zaheer and Hashim residents of Mandi Bahauddin died on the spot while 23 passengers suffered multiple injuries. S ome of the injured were identified as Allah Ditta, Muhammad Afzal, Javed Masih, Fahim Abbas, Khizar Hayat, Mushtaq Ahmad, Saghir Ahmad, Riaz Ahmad, Sultan, Ashraf, Adeel, Saqlain Qaisar and others.