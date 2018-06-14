Montessori workshops held at SLS

Rawalpindi : A series of 6-day centralised Montessori workshops were held at Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School, says a press release.

The workshops were held at the Peshawar Road Campus and were attended by all the Montessori teachers and Head Directresses from different campuses of SLS School as a part of the Education Improvement Programme at SLS. The workshops focused on lesson demonstration with special emphasis on activities to enhance the reading skills of the students following their ORT (Oxford Reading Tree) readers.

The workshop was divided into three parts based on the three levels of Junior, Senior and Advanced Montessori. The workshops started off with Amina Shabbir, the SLS Head Office Resource person, giving introduction to phonics and revising sounds in detail with the Junior Montessori teachers while demonstrating “circle time”. Moving forward; the focus of the workshop was shifted to the Senior & Advanced Montessori level. Participating in multiple activities the teachers were introduced to the concept of blending of sounds through the technique of arm segmenting. The activity was enjoyed by all the teachers as they revised their concepts in an interesting way.

Urdu and Math lesson demos were also given by the teachers from different campuses on several topics, the focus being on making the lessons interesting for better learning. Several hands on activities were done and chants were sung as the teachers shared their teaching ideas with each other.

The Head Montessori Coordinators shared general classroom observations to guide the teachers to improve their lesson delivery techniques by avoiding common errors.

The workshop ended on day 6 when a very interesting story telling session was conducted by one of the teacher’s. Starting from the significance of paralinguistic features in storytelling to sharing the benefits of it, a demo was given on the story 'The Hungry Caterpillar'. The colorful props and the narration style of the teacher was appreciated by everyone.

At the end of the workshops, Mrs. Asiya Talha, managing director of SLS Schools, appreciated all the teachers and encouraged them to become completely familiar with the new methods and activities which they learnt and to implement them in their classrooms for better learning of the students.